Mark Noke death: Two more arrests over flat stabbing death
- Published
Two more people have been arrested as police continue to investigate the death of a 64-year-old man.
The body of Mark Noke was found in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
On Sunday, a man and woman, both from Southampton, were arrested in connection with the investigation.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now made 11 arrests and two men have been charged in connection with Mr Noke's death.
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail, pending further inquiries.
They also arrested a man, 25, from Southampton, on suspicion of murder but he was released without charge.
On Friday, a 27-year old woman, from Gosport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday, and officers have confirmed she has now been released on police bail.
Previously six men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31, and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have since been bailed, along with a 39-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with possessing a firearm, while Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They are due at Southampton Crown Court on 31 March.
Acting Det Ch Insp Howard Broadribb, of Hampshire Constabulary, said officers "are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark's death".
"We have seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime and we continue to act on information received as a result of our inquiries," he added.
Witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.