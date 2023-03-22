Woman in 70s dies in A3057 Stockbridge-Andover two-car crash
A woman has died in a crash between two cars in Hampshire.
The collision, involving an orange Mini Clubman and a silver Suzuki Wagon R, happened on the A3057 between Stockbridge and Andover shortly after 09:00 GMT.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene.
A man in his 30s and a teenager suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.
