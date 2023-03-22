Mark Noke death: Two more murder arrests over flat stabbing death
- Published
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 64-year-old man died from a stab wound in his flat.
The body of Mark Noke was found at the address in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
Police said a 25-year-old Southampton man was in custody while the second murder suspect - a 39-year-old man from the city - had been bailed.
Detectives said the arrests brought the total number of murder suspects in the case to eight.
Previously, six men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail while inquiries continue.
In addition, two women have been bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police said they were continuing an appeal to find 23-year-old Leighton Tabone, who has links to Southampton and Gosport.
Two men are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 March in connection with the case.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, was previously charged with possessing a firearm, while Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
