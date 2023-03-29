Hampshire college merger consultation launched
A public consultation has launched over proposals to merge three further education colleges.
Last year the Department for Education (DfE) recommended Southampton City College, Eastleigh College and Fareham College in Hampshire form a "single group structure".
The colleges say they are exploring the opportunities of the merger.
City College received emergency funding in 2020 because of its "financially weak" situation and £1.65m deficit.
It was told to improve its financial situation after a report showed it had £5.86m of loans outstanding.
Under the plans, City College Southampton and Eastleigh College would dissolve, with their assets and liabilities transferring to Fareham College.
The new corporation would be known as South Hampshire College Group.
'Vibrant'
The three colleges would keep their names, brands, and campuses. Existing students will continue to study at their current campuses.
Andrew Kaye, principal and CEO at Fareham College, and CEO designate for the new college, said: "Our ambition is to create a new and vibrant college, better able to meet the economic and social mobility challenges that the region faces."
He added: "This new college will be a major employer in the region and one which staff will be proud to work for.
"The college will value the skills and talents of its workforce and ensure they are supported in their professional development to deliver high-quality post-16 education and training."
The public consultation will run until 2 May. The colleges will publish a summary of the feedback on their websites on 29 June.
The proposed date of the merger is 1 August.
