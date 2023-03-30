Isle of Wight cow 'faking sleep' attracts global sympathy
- Published
A cow has attracted sympathy from across the globe for "pretending" to be asleep to get out of being milked.
Doris - part of a 200-strong herd on an Isle of Wight dairy farm - has featured on a US news programme and attracted more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.
The video prompting all the fuss shows farmhand John Brodie trying to coax an unimpressed-looking Doris outside on a cold morning two weeks ago.
Mr Brodie said the footage demonstrated how Doris was "more person than cow".
The video was shot by Mr Brodie at Reads Farm near Newport purely with the intention of entertaining his wife Laura.
"Laura thought it was funny and put it on TikTok - I didn't even know about it," he said.
That changed when Radio One DJ Greg James played the audio on his breakfast show the following day, with thousands expressing sympathy for Doris' reluctance to get up too early.
"I identify as Doris," one person commenting said, while others claimed the cow as their own "spirit animal".
Mr Brodie was subsequently interviewed on CNN, telling reporter Jeanne Moos about how Doris always had a tendency to be "cheeky".
He told the BBC the attention had been "crazy" and that messages about Doris had been received "from literally everywhere".
"It's really surprising but I think it's a really good thing - I think any positive exposure for anything to do with the dairy industry, particularly at the moment, is probably a good thing," Mr Brodie said.
He said he loved the bond he had built up with Doris, with the friendly cow often trying to groom him as if he was a member of the herd.
"Doris has a fantastic personality - she's definitely more person than cow," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.