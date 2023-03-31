Former Royal Marines head took own life after 'substantial stress'
The former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing "substantial stress" at work and in his marriage, an inquest has concluded.
Maj Gen Matthew Holmes, 54, was found dead at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on 2 Oct 2021.
He had recently lost his position as Commandant General and was facing a marital break-up, the inquest heard.
He served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and led the Royal Marines from 2019 until April 2021.
Maj Gen Holmes' widow, Lea Holmes, said she found her husband sitting next to a shotgun at home in September 2021.
"I said, 'What do you think you are doing?'," she told the hearing.
"He said something along the lines of, 'My life is not worth living without my family'."
Police removed the weapon eight days later, the hearing in Winchester was told.
Maj Gen Holmes was also concerned about the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan, the inquest heard.
Jonathan Ball, chief executive of the Royal Marines Association, said he feared for the lives of friends in the Afghan army.
Giving evidence, he said: "He made some very close personal friends with senior Afghan officers.
"He felt that somehow he had personally failed them by failing to help get them out."
