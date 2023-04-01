Tribute to great-grandmother killed in Hampshire crash
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a great-grandmother with a "heart of gold" who died in a car crash in Hampshire.
Margaret Taylor, 71, was driving a Suzuki Wagon R when her vehicle and a Mini Clubman crashed on the A3057 between Stockbridge and Andover.
She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened shortly after 09:00 GMT on Wednesday 22 March.
A man in his 30s and a teenager were injured and taken to hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
In a statement, the family of Ms Taylor, who was from Stockbridge, said: "Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
"She had a heart of gold and would do anything she could to help others.
"Our lives will never be the same again.
"We would like to thank all the emergency services and people on the scene that came to help."
