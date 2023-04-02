Mary Rose 4D cinema experience opens in Portsmouth
A new interactive attraction allows visitors to experience what it was like to dive in to and explore one of the world's most famous shipwrecks.
The Mary Rose sank in 1545 and 60 million people worldwide watched on TV as it was raised from the Solent's seabed 437 years later in 1982.
Henry VIII's flagship was moved to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where it has become a favourite with tourists.
But now visitors can immerse themselves in the wreck at a special 4D cinema.
The Mary Rose Museum said the exhibit would mix film with sounds and smells so people can feel like they are part of the dive team that recovered the wreck.
Actor Ross Kemp, one of the cinema's narrators, has dived on the site and said the experience was very realistic.
He told the BBC: "It's as if you were there. The bubbles come down - I don't want to give it away but there's smells, there's shuddering.
"You actually feel like you're diving so it's an incredible experience."
It took a team of more than 500 volunteer divers, as well as archaeologists and scientists, to raise the warship.
The wreck and thousands of artefacts have been preserved.
But Christopher Dobbs, of the Mary Rose Trust and one of the original dive team, said those inanimate objects were now being brought to life as part of the project
"It will attract people who don't normally go to museums to really get the feel of what it's like diving on the Mary Rose uncovering things," he said.
"And then what it was like on the day of the salvage, actually seeing the ship go up to the surface and feeling it."
