Aquind: Deadline for electricity pipeline responses extended
- Published
A government deadline for information about plans to install a £1.3bn electricity interconnector between France and Hampshire has been extended.
Aquind Ltd wants to lay power cables between Portsmouth and Normandy.
Aquind and Hampshire County Council had requested more time to respond to requests for information from Energy Secretary Grant Schapps, who is considering the application.
The deadline for responses has now been extended from 31 March to 28 April.
Opponents to the scheme say it will cause years of disruption and destroy protected environmental areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A government decision to block the project, made in 2022, was overturned in the High Court.
Campaigners have launched a petition urging the government to reject the application.
Aquind says the proposed link would provide up to 5% of Great Britain's annual electricity supply - enough to power five million homes.
Campaign group Let's Stop Aquind has so far collected 1,800 signatures for an open letter to Mr Shapps, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, urging them to "act on the will of the people".
In October 2021, the BBC's Panorama programme revealed that Aquind is part-owned by Russian-born former oil executive Victor Fedotov.
The company has donated more than £700,000 to 34 Conservative MPs since the Aquind project began.
Aquind's co-owner, Ukrainian-born businessman Alexander Temerko, has donated a further £700,000 to the party.
Hampshire County Council has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.