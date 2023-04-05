McLovin the lemur sets age record after death, sanctuary claims
A mongoose lemur who died at the age of at least 40 may have set an age record for his species, an animal sanctuary has said.
The lemur, named McLovin, was put to sleep by a vet on Tuesday at Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight.
The well-travelled primate sailed around the world as a ship's pet before living in zoos in Poland, Denmark and the UK, the sanctuary added.
Mongoose lemurs are listed as a critically endangered species.
McLovin was named after a character in the film Superbad because of his "nerdy appearance" but "tough" personality, the sanctuary explained.
Keeper Kerry-Ann Trezise said his "endearing character and incredible story" captivated visitors.
"To know this little lemur has seen more of the world than most people ever will is amazing," she said.
"He was absolutely my most favourite animal and we had a special and unique bond.
"McLovin and I have had many long conversations over the years and if you have ever heard him, you will know his very special little noise he made when communicating."
Animal manager Marc Fox said: "Many species of lemur are endangered due to deforestation in Madagascar, and then to add to that, stories of baby lemurs being caught in the wild to be kept as pets is also very sad."
He said mongoose lemurs could reach the age of 35 in captivity but 40 was unheard of.
The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The sanctuary, formerly known as Isle of Wight Zoo, is run by Charlotte Corney, partner of naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham, as a rescue centre for exotic animals.
