Fareham and Waterlooville: Home Secretary faces fellow MP in selection battle
- Published
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to face fellow Conservative MP Flick Drummond in a candidate selection battle later.
Mrs Braverman's Fareham constituency and Mrs Drummond's neighbouring seat in Meon Valley, Hampshire, are due to be removed under proposals from the Boundary Commission for England.
The pair are competing for the new seat of Fareham and Waterlooville.
They are understood to be facing a vote by Conservative party members tonight.
Mrs Drummond represented Portsmouth South between 2015 and 2017 and has been the MP for Meon Valley since 2019.
Mrs Braverman has represented the Fareham constituency since 2015.
The Boundary Commission is due to present final recommendations by 1 July, with changes expected to be put in place before the next general election.
