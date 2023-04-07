Southampton v Spurs: Twelve more held over disorder
Twelve more people have been arrested over clashes between fans following Southampton's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur last month.
A 16-year-old boy and 11 men, aged 18 to 45 and all from Hampshire, were held on Thursday on suspicion of violent disorder, police said.
It brings the total number of arrests to 22. All have been released on bail.
Police were called to Terminus Terrace, Southampton, on 18 March amid reports of chairs and glasses being thrown.
A 61-year-old man, from Bursledon, Hampshire, was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
The force said it believed those involved had been at St Mary's Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the trouble occurred.
Ch Insp Stuart Ratcliffe, of Hampshire Constabulary, said the arrests followed "some extremely hard work" by officers.
"We will continue to work to identify and arrest anyone involved in this incident," he said.
