Murder arrest after woman dies at Southampton tower block
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a city tower block.
Police were called to Havre Towers in International Way, Southampton, shortly after 06:30 BST on Monday.
A 52-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
A police spokesman said: "We encourage anyone with information to please not speculate on the circumstances online and to provide all information to police in the first instance."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.