Man held after teenager raped in Southampton
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Southampton.
The attack happened in Ringwood Road, in the Totton area of the city, at about 02:30 BST on Saturday, police said.
A 26-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Hampshire Constabulary said the victim was being supported by specialist officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.