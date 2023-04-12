Python spotted near public footpath
A python remains at large in Hampshire despite police appeals to track it down.
Hart Rural Police said the snake, thought to be a non-venomous rock or carpet python, was first spotted near a footpath in Oakfield Road, Blackwater, on Friday afternoon.
A Hampshire Constabulary officer responded to the call but could not locate it.
The creature is described as 5ft to 6ft long (1.5 to 1.8m).
A further sighting was reported by a Facebook user on Sunday in the Hawley Meadows area.
A police spokeswoman said there had been no further sightings of the python since then.
"It isn't clear where it has escaped from at the current time," she added.
