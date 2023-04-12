Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher jailed for 27 months
A councillor has been jailed for raping a girl in the early 1990s.
Daryll Pitcher, 46, who sits on Isle of Wight Council, was found guilty of two counts of raping a girl under 16 between June 1990 and March 1992.
In a statement read out at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Wednesday, the victim said Pitcher "ruined her life from a young age" and what he did left her living in fear.
He was jailed for 27 months and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.
The court was told the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, felt guilty for not having said anything sooner.
"At that time I was too young to comprehend what happened to me," she said in a victim impact statement.
"I was too young and afraid and I could have not stopped it."
Pitcher, of Norman Way, Wootton Bridge, Isle of Wight, is the only member of the Vectis Party on the council.
John Dyer, defending, said the two cases of rape were isolated and Pitcher had not been "in trouble" before or since.
"He has led a life of service in politics nationally and particularly in local politics where people can make a real difference," Mr Dyer said.
The court was told the case was not one of dangerousness and Pitcher did not represent a risk to children.
A total of 17 letters were submitted to the court in support of his good character, the court heard.
Recorder Richard Onslow said although at the time Pitcher was young and might have not considered the full implications of his actions, he was responsible for their effects on the victim.
He will spend half of the 27 months of imprisonment in custody and half on licence and will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years
A restraining order has also been made to forbid Pitcher from contacting his victim or attending her address.
