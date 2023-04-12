Woman seriously hurt by falling scaffolding in Fareham
A woman has been seriously injured after scaffolding fell on to a shopping street in Hampshire.
The structure collapsed during strong winds in the pedestrian precinct in West Street, Fareham, at about 13:45 BST on Wednesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman was taken to hospital and the area, outside the Halifax bank, was cordoned off.
An investigation will be carried out by the Health and Safety Executive.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews released the woman, who had become trapped by the fallen scaffolding, and left her in the care of paramedics.
