Southampton tower block death not suspicious, police say

Havre Towers in SouthamptonGoogle
The woman's body was found at Havre Towers in Southampton on Monday morning

The death of a woman at a tower block in Southampton is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

A 52-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead Havre Towers in Weston early on Monday.

Officers said following a post-mortem examination and assessment of the evidence the man was no longer under investigation.

Her family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The body of the 52-year-old woman was found at the block in International Way shortly after 06:30 BST.

Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards of Hampshire Constabulary said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this very difficult time.

"The decision to treat the matter as a non-suspicious death has been made following review of a number of pieces of evidence gathered by investigators linked to this case."

