Southampton tower block death not suspicious, police say
- Published
The death of a woman at a tower block in Southampton is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.
A 52-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead Havre Towers in Weston early on Monday.
Officers said following a post-mortem examination and assessment of the evidence the man was no longer under investigation.
Her family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
The body of the 52-year-old woman was found at the block in International Way shortly after 06:30 BST.
Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards of Hampshire Constabulary said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this very difficult time.
"The decision to treat the matter as a non-suspicious death has been made following review of a number of pieces of evidence gathered by investigators linked to this case."
