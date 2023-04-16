Gosport psychiatrist embarks on round-UK sailing challenge
- Published
A psychiatrist from Surrey has embarked on a six-month challenge to sail solo around Great Britain in a Laser dinghy.
Dr Andrew Hill-Smith, who calls himself "the shrink in the drink", set off from Gosport, Hampshire, on Monday in his 4.2m-long (14ft) boat, HMS Betty.
He has no support crew and has already endured storms and suffered damage to his vessel.
If he completes the challenge, he will be only the third person to succeed in doing so.
An update posted on Dr Hill-Smith's YouTube channel revealed that strong winds and heavy seas had caused him to capsize five times on his first day.
Also, when he landed at Hayling Island, he broke his centre board, but a fellow sailor who had been following his progress came to his aid with a replacement.
Before setting off on his challenge, Dr Hill-Smith predicted that "emotional exhaustion" would be the biggest challenge.
He added: "Capsizing is likely at some point - capsizing once is OK but doing it multiple times, you get cold and tired, and that's a problem."
Dr Hill-Smith, who is based in Guildford, is raising money for children's charity Place2Be, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and The Andrew Simpson Foundation - a sailing charity.
HMS Betty is named after Dr Hill-Smith's late mother.
