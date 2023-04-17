Max Maguire death in Lymington: Man jailed for killing fisherman
A man has been jailed for 16 years for killing a fisherman in a "terrifying 20-second burst of violence".
Draven Jewell, 22, was cleared of murdering Max Maguire in an alleyway outside a Royal British Legion club in Lymington, Hampshire, on 22 October 2021, but convicted of manslaughter.
A trial at Winchester Crown Court heard he stabbed the father-of-one, 23, after a row between two groups in the club.
He was also was convicted of wounding Luke Gray and Georgia Hole.
Psychiatrist Dr Craig Forbes told the court Jewell's autism meant he has "difficulty understanding the emotions and perspectives of others" and a "lack of social interaction skills" - and is at risk of reoffending.
Jewell had pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon - a Huusk chef's knife.
The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, sentenced him to 16 years in prison and four years on licence, with the term to be served in a mental health facility while treatment was ongoing.
She told him: "Until you understand how your difficulties associated with your condition affect you, there is likely to remain a degree of dangerousness associated with it."
Jewell's brother, Garon Jewell, 20, was formally acquitted of his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence during the trial.
The fight broke out after a row between two groups inside the club after one challenged Garon over his age, the trial was told.
Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister that Jewell had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group, which comprised the three victims, the court heard.
'One cowardly action'
Mr Gray suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment and Ms Hole suffered a less serious injury to her chest.
Jonathan Underhill, prosecuting, said the violence happened in less than 20 seconds and added: "There was a short burst of violence which took place in the alleyway.
"Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest. This penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries."
Draven Jewell, from Lymington, claimed he acted in self-defence and feared his brother being killed.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Maguire's partner, Tamara Douglas, said the defendant "ripped the whole world apart" for her and their daughter "in one cowardly action".
She said: "Max was there for every single moment his daughter needed him. She was so proud of her big strong daddy. Every single moment they had in the future is gone."
She said her daughter screams for her father and told her: "I want to be an angel to be with Daddy."
Mr Gray said in his statement he has long-term physical and mental health effects and suffers panic attacks, adding: "I am a paranoid wreck."
