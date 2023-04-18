Isle of Wight spa forced to shut after bath bombs in jacuzzi
A public spa was forced to close after bath bombs were added to a jacuzzi.
Isle of Wight Council said it had to close the spa at The Heights in Sandown after the fizzy bathing items were added to the water.
The council's fitness branch, 1 Leisure, said issues were also caused by people wearing Deep Heat, fake tan and makeup.
Facilities have now reopened after a three-week closure due to "pollution from public contamination", it said.
The items had upset the delicate chemical balance required to maintain a safe and clean environment within the spa, a council spokesperson added.
To make everything safe for use required the leisure centre to shut the suite and rebalance levels while flushing all the products out.
So far, the council has had to replace 400kg of sand used in the filtration system and 35,000 gallons of water to clean the systems and refill the spa.
The authority reiterated its guidance and "correct etiquette" for using the health suite, adding that essences and oils were forbidden in the health suite, along with shaving.
The spa was also closed earlier in the year to replace a heater as well as seals on the sand water filter.
