Portsmouth mental health support helpline launched
- Published
A new telephone helpline has been set up in a city to offer residents better access to mental health support.
The phoneline has been set up by Health and Care Portsmouth after people said access to support was "confusing, daunting and unclear".
The phoneline (0300 123 6621) is already available and can be used by anyone over 16 and carers.
It is staffed between 08:00 - 18:00 on weekdays by trained call handlers. GP referrals are not needed.
Jo York, managing director of Health and Care Portsmouth, said: "People told us that the number of routes to access support was confusing, daunting and unclear, and felt they were being sent from one service to another without getting the help or information they felt they needed.
"We are determined to change that."
Callers will be given appointments with organisations including Talking Change and Positive Minds, or put in contact with local services through Hive Portsmouth and other services based in the city.
The phoneline is set to expand to include a dedicated website and mobile app, as part of a wider service called The Portsmouth Mental Health Hub.