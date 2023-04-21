Falklands War veterans visit art installation in Hampshire
Veterans of the Falklands War have been visiting 258 silhouetted figures representing those who died in the conflict.
Standing With Giants was unveiled in the parade ground at Fort Nelson overlooking Portsmouth, Hampshire.
The art installation was created using recycled materials by Oxfordshire artist Dan Barton.
Veteran Barrie Jones called it a "very, very fitting tribute to those who never came back".
Mr Jones, who served as a leading radio operator LRO(G) on HMS Intrepid during the 1982 war, said: "I am absolutely stunned.
"The emotion it brings out, I was expecting something special. The moment you come round the corner, see the poppies, everything, it's just absolutely brilliant."
The 63-year-old from Portsmouth placed a scarf knitted especially for veterans and families on one of the silhouettes during his visit.
He said: "The scarves mean the world to us, the one I placed on the silhouette was as a tribute for them all. It's very, very emotional."
Mr Barton, who worked on the artwork with local volunteers, has previously held installations at Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, the Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln, and in the Falklands.
He has also created art in support of Ukraine, NHS workers during the Covid pandemic and for Remembrance Sunday at Blenheim Palace.
He said: "It's a really meaningful thing to do this, it gives people a place to come and reflect and grieve. The last thing they say before they leave is thank you.
"The installations seem to connect with people and evoke emotion."
Lizzie Puddick, public engagement manager at Fort Nelson, described it as a "striking reminder of how many lives were lost in the Falklands conflict".
She said it was "particularly pertinent" because of Portsmouth's "significant role" in the war.
