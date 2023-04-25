Southampton Blood Donor Centre shuts for roof fix
A city's blood donor centre has been forced to close temporarily due to structural issues with its roof.
The Southampton Donor Centre in Coxford Road takes about 250 whole blood donations a week.
The centre says it could be closed for several months while a section of the roof is repaired.
Donors booked at the centre are being offered alternative appointments, either at mobile sessions or at other centres.
An NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) spokesperson said: "We appreciate the understanding of our donors at this time.
"This temporary closure will not affect our ability to collect and provide the blood that patients need."
It added platelet donations would continue in a separate part of the building.
