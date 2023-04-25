Portsmouth election candidate Tom Oulds suspended for tweet
A local election candidate has been suspended by his party after he admitted posting an "unacceptable" message on social media.
Tom Oulds will not be representing the Portsmouth Independents Party in Cosham in May, after making a comment about beheading campaigners on Twitter.
He posted the tweet in June 2022 and has now apologised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Mr Oulds described the now-deleted post as "a mistake to learn from".
His comment was directed at campaigners who were opposed to the expansion of rights for transgender women and their ability to access women's spaces, according to the LDRS.
"Yeah, cos I want to watch them as their heads get removed from their bodies," he wrote.
Mr Oulds said in a statement: "As an LGBTQ+ person, I have experienced discrimination and homophobia first hand, I understand the frustration and anger that can arise from constantly having to defend our own humanity and right to exist.
"In these moments, I let my emotions and passion for the cause get the best of me. I expressed myself in a way that was not productive or constructive."
He added that he did not condone violence and was committed to "using more thoughtful and respectful language going forward".
Raymond Dent, chairman of Portsmouth Independents Party, said Mr Oulds' comment was made in "very unacceptable, poor taste".
He added: "The social media comment Tom posted was wholly and wildly unacceptable under every circumstance and we strongly condemn this behaviour."
