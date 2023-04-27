Portsmouth: 'Kind and caring' teenager found dead on railway line
A 17-year-old boy has been found dead on a rail line in Hampshire.
Jake Norman's body was discovered at Cosham, Portsmouth, at about 07:00 BST on Sunday, British Transport Police said.
Officers said it was not known why the teenager was on the tracks although the death was not being treated as suspicious.
In a tribute to the "strong-willed, caring" teenager, his family issued a warning about rail line dangers.
Their statement said: "As a family we are devastated for the loss of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson.
"Jake was a very strong-willed young man who always thought about others first. He was kind, caring and always helpful.
"Jake loved spending his time with his family and being at the gym. He had his whole life ahead of him.
"We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks through this tragic incident and that we as a family will never be able to overcome losing him. We will always love and miss you".
