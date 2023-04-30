Fleet: Church gutted in arson attack reopens after rebuild
Services are set to restart at a church rebuilt after it was gutted in an arson attack nearly eight years ago.
The Grade II-listed All Saints Church in Fleet, Hampshire, was left with an estimated £4.5m of damage from the fire in June 2015.
Designed by architect William Burges, it was built between 1861 and 1862.
The church will be reconsecrated in a service of thanksgiving for the rebuild by Rt Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford at 15:00 BST.
It took about 25 firefighters three hours to tackle the blaze after it broke out at the church on 22 June in 2015 at about 17:30 BST.
Firefighters who dealt with the blaze have been invited to the service.
The main structure and brickwork remained intact, the roof and much of the interior was destroyed.
Work included dismantling the damaged pulpit, stone by stone, and then cleaning it and restoring it before it being rebuilt again.
Bricks were individually cleaned and those too damaged were replaced with matching heritage bricks.
The few paintings to survive the blaze have also been painstakingly restored.
Daniel Finnerty, 17 at the time, from Fleet, pleaded guilty to two arson charges.
He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in November 2015 to four years in a youth offender institution and three years' extended licence.
Judge Keith Cutler, lifted a court order "for reasons of public protection" allowing Finnerty to be named publicly, describing his actions as a "cruel blow" to the town.
