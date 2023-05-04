Voting suspended following death of Conservative candidate
A candidate in Southampton's local elections has died suddenly on polling day, the city council has said.
Voting has been suspended in Coxford ward following the death of Conservative councillor Graham Galton on Thursday morning.
Mr Galton, who previously served Millbrook ward, had been standing for election in Coxford.
His party colleagues described him as "a true gentleman, an incredibly kind, warm and friendly man".
Southampton City Council said, with the poll abandoned, no verification or count would happen for Coxford ward and a new poll would be held within 35 working days.
Votes already cast will not be counted.
Councillor Daniel Fitzhenry, leader of the council's Conservative group, said: "We are deeply, deeply saddened by Graham's sudden death this morning.
"There are people who light up a room with joy and warmth when you see them, and Graham was one of them."
