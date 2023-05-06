Penny Mordaunt first woman to present sword to King

Watch: Penny Mordaunt carries sword ahead of King Charles

By Maria Zaccaro
BBC News

An MP is the first woman to have ever presented the Jewelled Sword of Offering to a British Monarch.

Lord President of the Council and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt presented it to King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The sword was briefly clipped to the King's coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop.

The King then stepped forward and offered up the sword.

It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with "redemption money" by Ms Mordaunt.

PA Media
Ms Mordaunt presented the Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles III

She carried the sword without its scabbard for the rest of the ceremony.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering symbolises royal power and being able to decide between good and evil.

PA Media
Many people took to social media to praise Ms Mordaunt

At the start of the Coronation Ms Mordaunt had carried the 17th-century Sword of State in the procession through Westminster Abbey and she held it until it was exchanged for the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

Several people took to social media to praise Ms Mordaunt's upper body strength and composure.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by ALASTAIR CAMPBELL

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

A Twitter user wrote "regardless of political persuasion Penny Mordaunt has been really impressive".

Another person praised her personal trainer while TV presenter Dan Walker suggested "get her in the Olympics".

A number of MPs also praised her conduct.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said Ms Mordaunt was "mightier than the sword" while Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeted: "Got to say it, Penny Mordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show."

Earlier this week Ms Mordaunt told BBC Radio Solent the Sword of State was "very heavy" but she was "able to handle it" drawing on her past training as a Royal Navy reserve.

On Saturday social media users also praised her outfit which Ms Mordaunt described as "modern" but with "a nod to the historic past".

Last year Ms Mordaunt was tasked with officially announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Getty Images
During the ceremony Ms Mordaunt exchanged the Sword of State for the Jewelled Sword of Offering

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story