Landslip blocks rail line between Basingstoke and Winchester
- Published
Rail services in part of Hampshire have been halted after a landslip.
All lines are affected between Basingstoke and Winchester as a result of the landslide near Wallers Ash.
South Western Railway said services on the line would be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Some services to Weymouth have been diverted via Havant, a company spokesperson said. Replacement buses are operating between Basingstoke and Winchester.
The disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.
