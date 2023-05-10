Gosport: Four in hospital after fire at block of flats

Somerset Court blaze in GosportHIWFRS
The fire service says everyone was accounted for following the blaze at a block of flats

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a block of flats.

Firefighters were sent to the blaze at Somerset Court, Gosport, Hampshire shortly after 00:30 BST.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had burnt through the stairwell and into the roof.

The four people taken to hospital had suffered burns and smoke inhalation, it added.

HIWFRS
The fire at Somerset Court burnt through the stairwell and into the roof

Fire crews also rescued four dogs and three cats from the blaze.

The fire service said relief crews, a fire investigation team and the British Red Cross remain on the scene.

Heritage Way the road leading up to the flats remain closed.

HIWFRS
Crews in 10 appliances from across the Portsmouth area were sent to the fire

