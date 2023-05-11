Eastleigh youth charity 'devastated' after second bus theft
The head of a youth charity said staff were "devastated" after having a second minibus stolen in a year.
Youth Options, based in Eastleigh, Hampshire, provides activities for disadvantaged children and young people.
The charity has raised more than £1,000 towards a new minibus after launching an appeal on Wednesday.
"We're tearing our hair out because what can we do?" chief executive Madeleine Durie asked.
"We've got CCTV, we've got deterrents there, but if someone's determined to nick something, they're determined to nick it."
The charity said it was "devastated" to lose the vehicle, which is an "essential part" of its work taking children out on day trips.
It is also used on a day-to-day basis to take children from school to afterschool clubs or its outdoor learning centre.
The minibus was stolen on the night of 20 April and has not yet been found.
'Joyride'
The last theft was almost a year beforehand. That minibus was later found burnt out in a forest.
"It was just a joyride and fun for somebody, but we use that every day to take young people around to places," Ms Durie said.
It had been "nicked by somebody who clearly doesn't give two hoots", she added.
The charity is currently hiring out a temporary minibus, but at three times the usual cost.
While the minibus had insurance, it is not enough to cover the full cost of the missing vehicle.
Youth Options is aiming to acquire a five-year-old, second hand vehicle at a cost of £35,000, and hopes to raise £7,500 towards it via the fundraiser.
Ms Durie said staff would be "eternally grateful" for any donations.
Last year, the charity catered for 6,000 children and young people on a range of projects.
