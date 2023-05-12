Southampton FC: Relegation fears loom for club charity
- Published
A woman who was left feeling vulnerable after a series of falls said a football club's charity has been her "lifeline".
Anna Hellen, 71, took part in the Falls Recovery Programme run by the Saints Foundation, the charity arm of Southampton FC.
The charity, part funded by the Premier League, said it could be forced to make "tough choices" as the club faces relegation.
To maintain services it hopes to replace the shortfall with donations.
Talking about the scheme, Ms Hellen said: "What a difference it's made, I feel quite confident that I know how to get out of a chair properly, how to get my feet positioned for when I start walking.
"They sound little things but they're my lifeline, really."
Saints Foundation manager, Sam Fulling, said: "We are mindful of the services we provide and not wanting to let people down, but as a charity, we have to make tough choices about where we can use our resources."
The charity helps over 5,000 people in the city each year across a range of projects.
Following Monday's 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest, Southampton boss Reuben Selles said it would take an unlikely sequence of results for the club to retain its Premier League status.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.