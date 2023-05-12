Southampton gridlocked as cruise ship checks cause delays
Extra security checks for cruise passengers are causing mass disruption on roads in Southampton.
Gridlocked traffic is impacting drivers across the city as holidaymakers travel to various cruise ship terminals.
Southampton City Council said the congestion was due to Border Force carrying out impromptu security checks.
Balmoral, Anthem of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa and Britannia all docked in the city before 06:00 BST.
All four ships are expected to depart between 16:00 and 18:00.
A spokesperson for the council said train strikes had also contributed to traffic in the city.
They said: "Border Force are carrying out impromptu security checks on all passengers which is slowing everything down and causing delays and congestion on the roads.
"We are yet to determine when these delays will ease, but all updates will be shared on our Twitter feed."
The authority's social media account stated there was also a broken-down vehicle in Town Quay and an incident near the Itchen Bridge toll booths, which have both been cleared but contributed to delays.
Hampshire County Council traffic information account ROMANSE confirmed "high volumes" of cruise passengers were expected in the city.
Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.
