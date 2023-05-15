Southampton FC owners to announce recovery plans
- Published
The owners of Southampton FC have said they will announce plans at the end of the season for a return to the Premier League.
Dragan Solak, Henrik Kraft and Rasmus Ankersen, from Sport Republic, said they were "frustrated" by relegation. after taking over in January 2022.
In a statement, they appealed for unity while they considered their next steps.
Former Saints star Matt Le Tissier said the owners had invested about £140m, achieving "little return".
He tweeted: "Sad to see what's happened to my team this season...
"I've never witnessed such a gutless lazy and passionless performance from a relegation threatened team in all my life, that squad should hang their heads in shame."
Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Fulham confirmed the end of Saints' 11-year stay in the top flight with two games still to play.
Sport Republic said: "While this outcome is distressing for all of us, now is the time to demonstrate unity.
"We understand that significant improvement is required, and at the end of the season we will announce our immediate next steps and provide details of how the club will operate moving forward."
The club sacked long-serving manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and his successor Nathan Jones lasted just three months into a three-year deal before Ruben Selles was installed until the end of the season.
It invested about £60m in players in the January transfer window.
Southampton fan Tom Parker blamed relegation on the wrong managers as well as "poor investment, buying in young players with potential massively high ceilings".
He said: "Some of them like [Romeo] Lavia are going to go on to be world-beaters, but you can't run a team with kids. You can't have a 19-year-old keeper."
Texters to BBC Radio Solent also questioned the investment in players.
Karl from Stoke Goldington added that "the example of bringing in young and untried players has finally backfired".
Club-record buy Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, has managed only one assist since his £22m arrival in January, while striker Paul Onuachu, 28, has started just four games in that time.
Football finance expert Kevin Maguire said it was likely that spending on the squad would be reduced in the Championship.
He said: "Southampton are likely to see their total revenue halve at the very least.
"So therefore you've got to make cutbacks. And the cutbacks will be in the form of players."
