Baby donkey snatched from mother in Hook, police say
- Published
Police are investigating after a baby donkey was stolen from a farm.
Two-month-old Moon was enjoying the sunshine with her mother, Astra, in a field at Miller's Ark in Hook, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon when she was snatched, the farm said.
Pam Jessopp, a volunteer at the farm, said staff were "desperately worried and concerned" about the foal.
"At this age Moon will need coats to help regulate her body temperature, and she will be missing her mum," she said.
Miller's Ark, based on the Earl of Malmesbury's estate, specialises in breeding British rare breed farm animals, including cattle, sheep and goats - as well as miniature Mediterranean donkeys, ducks, geese, turkeys and chickens.
Moon was born at the beginning of March and is still feeding from her mother, Ms Jessopp said.
The foal had been removed from the field "with her mum clearly distressed when staff went to check", she told the BBC.
"Astra is extremely distressed, braying all night and looking for her foal.
"Little Moon will have been braying for her mum.
"We are desperately worried and concerned about Moon and her welfare and want to see her back with mum."
Ms Jessopp urged anyone who may have seen a little donkey arrive anywhere to come forward to police.
"Miller's Ark is a very special place, a farm which invites people to come and interact with the animals," she explained, adding that much of its work was charity based.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or unusual activity in the area to contact the force.
