Hampshire PC pursued relationship with model, tribunal hears
A police officer pursued a relationship with a "vulnerable" model he met while on duty, a disciplinary panel heard.
Dominic Green, who was a PC, met the woman when he stopped the untaxed car she was driving in 2019, the tribunal at Aldershot Police Station was told.
The panel heard the Hampshire officer used her details to send her "flirty" messages and performed a sex act on her when they met several months later.
Mr Green, who left the force before the hearing began, denies gross misconduct.
The tribunal was told Mr Green was working in an armed response vehicle on the Isle of Wight when he stopped the "young, physically attractive woman".
Barnabas Branston, representing Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, told the hearing Mr Green knew the woman, referred to as Miss A, was suffering from depression and was "vulnerable".
Mr Branston said: "Having met that young female and having taken her details, PC Green subsequently contacted her from his mobile phone and also viewed her modelling photographs online.
"Over a period of several months he engaged in inappropriate and flirty correspondence, including asking her for a 'bath selfie' and referring to how attractive she looked in her modelling shots in swimwear and underwear."
'Absurd'
The barrister said the pair were in an "evolving relationship over a period of many months" and that there must therefore have been a degree of "predatory steps with the malign intent of sexual gratification".
Miss A told the hearing she agreed on a night in June or July 2019 to meet Mr Green in his car outside her home at about 02:00 BST, when they began kissing and Mr Green performed a sex act on her.
The panel heard Miss A was happy to meet Mr Green but said his claim that he had visited her to discuss her car and that no intimate contact occurred was "absurd."
Mr Branston said Mr Green was also accused of sending messages to Miss A in an attempt to dissuade her from participating in the investigation against him.
Mr Green has decided not to attend proceedings.
The hearing continues.
