Sarisbury Green: Car crashes into war memorial and graves
- Published
A Grade II listed war memorial has been damaged after a 4x4 left a road and ploughed into it.
The blue Suzuki crashed through railings and a wall surrounding the War Memorial in St Paul's Churchyard in Sarisbury Green, Hampshire.
Several graves were also left damaged in the crash which happened shortly after 11:15 BST on Monday.
The faces on its plinth are inscribed with the names of 54 people who died in World War One and 16 in World War Two.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said no-one was injured in the crash.
Barriers have been put up along Bridge Road while the damage to the memorial and churchyard is assessed.
