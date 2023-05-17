M3 reopens southbound after crash near Winchester
The M3 in Hampshire has been reopened after a crash involving a van and lorry.
The motorway near Winchester was closed southbound between Junction 9 and 11 following the crash on Tuesday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the serious collision, just after Junction 10, happened at about 10:40 BST.
The road reopened at 20:00 after being closed for over nine hours with traffic diverted via the A272.
