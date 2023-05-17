Steve Pitt elected as New Portsmouth City Council leader
- Published
Portsmouth City Council has elected Steve Pitt as its new leader.
The Liberal Democrat councillor has taken over from Gerald Vernon-Jackson after he announced he was stepping down last week.
Mr Pitt was unanimously voted in on Tuesday, at the first meeting of the council since the elections.
He said "it meant a lot" to win the support of councillors and praised the dedication of Mr Vernon-Jackson who remains a member of the cabinet.
Mr Pitt said: "There will inevitably be areas of disagreement, otherwise we wouldn't be in different parties but I hope we can move forward respectfully in the knowledge that we're all here to deliver the best possible outcomes for the people of our amazing city."
Mr Vernon-Jackson had been leader of the council for 15 years across two spells, and spent 19 years as leader of the Liberal Democrat group.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.