In pictures: Paultons Park celebrates 40th anniversary
- Published
Photographs showing a Hampshire theme park have been released to mark its 40th anniversary.
Family-owned Paultons Park in Ower opened on 17 May 1983.
It is owned and run by the Mancey family who bought the site of the manor house, its gardens, parkland and lake, which was designed by Capability Brown, at auction in 1979.
The estate and grounds were restored and developed by John and Anne Mancey over three years and opened as a country park and bird gardens.
It had four staff members and featured an adventure playground, a village life museum in a converted barn, and the numerous birds and animals.
Its first rollercoaster was the Runaway train in 1993.
The park began expanding in 1999 with a new ride built most years since.
The park, which spans 140 acres (57 hectares) in the New Forest, is also home to Peppa Pig World, which opened in 2011.
Richard Mancey said the the idea came after Peppa and her little brother, George, became hugely popular "meet and greet" characters at the park, following the success of the children's TV programme.
He said: "We thought perhaps we could create something a bit special here. Peppa was a risk but obviously we're very thankful that it worked."
In November 2021, Peppa Pig World was mentioned by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a speech given to the Confederation of British Industry.
He revealed he had previously visited the theme park with his wife and their children, and referred to it as "very much my kind of place".
To its 40th anniversary the park is running a celebration week, including an owl sculpture trail featuring its mascot, Percy.
All images subject to copyright
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.