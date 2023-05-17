Hampshire potholes daubed with penis graffiti
Potholes in neighbouring towns have been daubed with penis images in an apparent attempt to speed up repairs.
Hampshire County Council said the graffiti in Lymington and Milford-on-Sea would be removed when engineers assessed the holes.
Daniel Wilson, who posted Lymington images online on Sunday, said he hoped the graffiti would spur action.
Facebook users disagreed over the likely council response, describing the drawings as "heroic" or "Neanderthal".
One respondent said: "This is coarse and vulgar. It is obscene and offensive to those of a sensitive nature."
Another replied: "In other regions, the vulgar protest appears to have gotten results, where polite and more conventional complaints have gone unanswered."
Users posted four images of obscene pothole graffiti in the two towns.
In previous incidents in the UK, potholes have been planted with flowers, adorned with dolls or daubed with other obscenities.
Some protestors have manufactured humorous signs warning of road hazards.
Hampshire County Council said: "In this case, our engineers will visit the site to assess the road defect and will erase the graffiti whilst they are on site.
"If the pothole is considered to be a safety concern, it will be prioritised in line with the risk it presents and then scheduled for repair."
