Oxford's Christ Church college review calls for secular reform after disputes
- Published
An independent review into the governance of an Oxford college, following a series of disputes, has called for a more secular system.
The independent report into Christ Church recommends a separation between the role of Dean of the Cathedral and Head of House.
It follows a four-year dispute between the incumbent, the Very Reverend Prof Martyn Percy, and the college.
The college said any changes were "likely to take some years".
Prof Percy was criticised for safeguarding failures, including an allegation of sexual assault.
The college previously said the woman who accused the dean of sexual harassment in October 2020 had settled her claim with him as part of the resolution. Prof Percy has always denied the accusation.
The college, which holds charitable status, came under fire from the Charity Commission after spending more than £6.6m in legal and public relations fees over the dispute with Prof Percy.
A Charity Commission spokesperson said: "Our official warning to Christ Church was clear that an independent governance review was necessary, and that the trustees should take all reasonable steps to implement its recommendations.
"We expect this now to happen, and will be monitoring Christ Church's progress in this matter."
The college said the recommendations would be passed to the college's governing body which would consider and vote on each one.
"This process must be done thoroughly and is likely to take some years," it continued, adding: "The dean is committed to working with [the governing body] to make a success of the governance review process and see through any changes that will be necessary when it's complete."
The report has listed a series of recommendations it believes are necessary to raise the organisation to that of a standard expected of a large charity.
Guidance includes the governing body being able to select a secular leader so it can "choose from a wider pool of candidates", and the implementation of a renewable fixed-term and fixed contract for the Head of House.
The position of Head of House and Dean of Christ Church Cathedral has been historically linked, and will continue to be appointed by the monarch.
The Bishop of Oxford, the Right Reverend Dr Steven Croft, said of the review: "We look forward to engaging with its conclusions in the coming months."
Recommendations also include that the new Head of House be provided with a "suitable salary and allowances".
Prof Percy's conflict with the college first arose when he demanded a substantial pay raise, according to Christ Church college.
At the time, he received an annual salary of £90,000, including free lodging in a 16th Century house and three course meals in the college's Great Hall, among other perks.
He stepped down from his role in April last year.