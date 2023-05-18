Off-duty firefighter praised for saving man's life in Romsey
A firefighter has been praised for saving a man and his neighbours from a flat fire.
James Everett, a firefighter from Romsey, was returning home when he heard a neighbour's alarm.
When he went to investigate, he saw heavy smoke coming from the ground floor flat in Mercer Way and banged on the door to alert the man inside.
Mr Everett has received his Chief Officer's Commendation award for his actions last December.
The firefighter, from St Mary's green watch, said: "I phoned 999 and when the man opened the door there was a rush of smoke that came billowing out.
"The smoke was waist height, but as he came nearer to the door I just went in slightly and grabbed him to pull him out.
"After I dragged him out, I sat him down and then banged on the door of the upstairs flat and told them to get out because there was a fire.
"I then went back into the flat to check there was nobody else inside and see where the fire was."
Crews from Redbridge and St Mary's were sent to the scene.
Mr Everett provided immediate emergency care for the occupant, who was suffering from smoke inhalation.
Dave Clements, group manager, said: "James' actions undoubtedly saved this man's life and prevented what could have been a very serious fire incident from escalating.
"He didn't pause for a second to think about the risks to himself and his bravery and dedication deserve to be recognised."
