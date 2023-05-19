Basingstoke council elects Independent Paul Harvey as new leader
Basingstoke council has elected a new leader after the authority remained under no overall control following the local elections.
Paul Harvey, leader of the Independent Forum, takes up the role on Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council from Tory councillor Simon Minas-Bound.
A motion to remove Mr Minas-Bound was passed by councillors on Thursday.
This will be second time Mr Harvey has held the role - the last being in the 2005/2006 council year.
Taking up the position he announced a mix of Independent Forum councillors and Liberal Democrat councillors would take on roles in the cabinet.
He said: "Our new administration will be a collective of councillors all working together for the good of the borough.
"As the page now turns and we look to the future, I thank Cllr Minas-Bound for his service to the borough."
The council had 18 out of 54 seats up for grabs in the local elections earlier this month.
The Conservatives secured six, Labour five, Independents four, and the Lib Dems three.
