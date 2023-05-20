Teenager seriously injured in Southampton stabbing
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a street stabbing in Southampton.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 18-year-old was taken to hospital following an altercation between a group of teenagers in Perran Road on Friday.
Officers said they were called to reports of the stabbing shortly after 18:30 BST.
The man's injuries are serious but not life-threatening, the force said, and witnesses are being sought.
