Isle of Wight: Public warned to stay clear of landslip
The public have been warned to stay clear of a coastal walkway after a "significant" cliff fall on the Isle of Wight.
Rocks and debris tumbled down the cliff at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin, on Saturday evening.
Barriers are in place on the affected promenade, just before the beach huts.
Isle of Wight Council said: "The public is advised not to cross the barriers, stay clear of the cliff fall, and do not climb the debris."
The area, popular with walkers and cyclists, was closed in January after the revetment between Sandown and Shanklin was blocked with 400 tonnes of rock.
