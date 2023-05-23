Cowes Floating Bridge: Chain ferry resumes after generators fail
The Isle of Wight's chain ferry has resumed service after suffering a fault with its generators.
The ferry that runs between Cowes and East Cowes was halted on Saturday evening.
Isle of Wight Council said it resumed on Monday night after adjustments were made to the generator systems "followed by a number of successful test runs".
The £3.2m ferry has been plagued with breakdowns and problems since it started service in 2017.
In a statement the council apologised for the disruption to service.
When the ferry is out of action motorists face a 12-mile detour via Newport while a launch runs for foot passengers.
The vessel was last out of service for 12 days in March for its safety inspection.
The council previously said it was considering a permanent replacement after reaching a financial settlement with the ferry's designers and builders.
