Motorcyclist killed in Langrish collision with lorry
- Published
A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision.
Police were called to the crash between a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle on the A272 in Langrish, Hampshire, at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist, a man, 25 and from Waterlooville, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The 24-year-old man driving the lorry, from Baffins, remains in custody.
His arrest on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs was being investigated separately to the collision, the force added.
It urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.