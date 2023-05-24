Donkey theft: Police want to trace car seen carrying foal
- Published
Police investigating the theft of a baby donkey from a petting farm have issued an appeal over a possible sighting of the animal in a car.
The two-month-old foal, called Moon, was taken from Miller's Ark Farm in Hook, Hampshire, on 15 May.
Police have now said that on the same day a motorist saw an estate car with a donkey in the back on Upper Hale Road in Farnham, Surrey.
A farm spokesperson said a boy was seen in the car stroking the animal.
The donkey's mother, Astra, was "clearly distressed" when staff discovered the theft during the afternoon, the farm said.
In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "A woman reported she had been driving with her friend at about 15:00 BST on 15 May on Upper Hale Road in Farnham when she came to a stop at some traffic lights at the junction with A325.
"She said the car in front of her, a blue estate of unknown make and model, had a baby donkey in the back."
'Desperately concerned'
Police have appealed for dashcam footage of the car, which turned right at the traffic lights towards Farnham.
Miller's Ark Farm said on Facebook: "There was a boy... sitting in the back of the car behind the driver's seat leaning back over to the boot area stroking and talking to the donkey."
Previously Pam Jessopp, a volunteer at the farm, said staff were "desperately worried and concerned" about the foal.
"At this age Moon will need coats to help regulate her body temperature and she will be missing her mum," she said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.